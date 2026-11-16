Twelve crew members, including eight Turkish and four Azerbaijani nationals, have been rescued after a Somali-flagged cargo ship sank following an explosion off the coast of Bulgaria in the Black Sea on Monday.

The vessel, named BETUL 8, was carrying about 3 tons of wheat from Romania to Egypt when it sank in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone, according to local media reports.

Bulgarian authorities said they received a distress signal from the cargo ship, which had a crew of 12 on board.

The crew members were rescued through coordinated efforts by Turkish and Bulgarian authorities and transported ashore by helicopter, according to reports.

The cause of the explosion remains unknown. An investigation is underway to determine whether it was caused by a naval mine or an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attack.

The incident comes amid reports of several drone attacks targeting vessels off the coasts of Bulgaria and Romania in recent weeks, some of which have resulted in deaths.

The vessel appears to be registered to and operated by Optimus Marine, a company based in the Marshall Islands.