In the U.S. state of New Jersey, a Turkish bakery owner sparked tension in her town between pro-Israel supporters and advocates for peace and Palestine by placing a sign in her bakery's entrance expressing support for Palestine and Lebanon.

Turkish entrepreneur Naciye Emren, who runs a bakery named "Baklava Lady" in the southern New Jersey town of Englishtown, spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA).

Emren, originally of Turkish Cypriot descent, shared that for five years, she has operated a small vegan bakery selling baklava and pastries in Englishtown, an area with a significant Zionist population. She noted that she has been closely following the Palestine issue for many years.

“For years, I’ve been speaking out for a free Palestine, and as a human being, I believe we need to raise awareness about what’s truly happening there. I try to do this through my business, which has many followers and loyal customers. It’s shocking to me that so many people are unaware of the history and events occurring there,” Emren said.

Explaining that her father had been captured and survived the Greek massacre during the Turkish-Greek war in Cyprus in 1974, Emren stated, “I grew up listening to my father’s stories of survival and the genocide. Because of this, the situation in Palestine is deeply personal and meaningful to me. I have always stood by them and will continue to do so.”

Emren shared that she continued to raise her voice against the genocide in Gaza, especially after Oct. 7, 2023. On Oct. 12, the fifth anniversary of her bakery's opening, she put up a sign outside reading, “We only serve those who believe in peace for all. Free Palestine, hands off Lebanon,” which drew criticism from Zionist circles.

A rabbi from the town called for a protest on social media, and a Zionist group gathered in front of the bakery over the weekend with Israeli flags to demonstrate against her. “However, while around 20 Israel supporters gathered, those who came to support me and Palestine far outnumbered them,” Emren noted.

Emren emphasized that among the supporters, there were also peace-minded Jews, who outnumbered those opposing her, saying, “It was truly incredible, I felt genuinely supported that day by people from all backgrounds, Muslims, and peace advocates alike.”

Immediately after the protest, Emren’s response on the same signboard, addressed to the protesters, reading, “Thank you for making us New Jersey’s most famous bakery, peace for all, free Palestine, hands off Lebanon,” also drew attention on social media.

Emren reported receiving multiple threats from Zionist individuals by phone and on social media due to her open support for Palestine, these threats included insults and acts of violence targeting her life and business, such as threats to kill her family, burn her bakery, and break her windows, Emren added that local authorities are currently investigating these threats.

“This situation has escalated, I am simply standing by what I truly believe in, we must stand by the Palestinians, raise our voices, increase awareness, and do everything we can, the more people know what’s happening, the better, I will continue to support the Palestinians as much as I can,” she said.

The New Jersey office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-NJ), the largest Muslim civil rights organization in the U.S., also issued a statement calling on authorities to investigate the ongoing, violent threats directed at Baklava Lady’s owner.

CAIR-NJ Director Selaedin Maksut condemned the threats, stating, “No one should have to live in fear for speaking out for justice and peace, the threats against Baklava Lady and her family are part of a larger intimidation tactic aimed at silencing voices speaking out against the genocide in Palestine.”