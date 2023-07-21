A Turkish beekeeper from the eastern province of Van is setting the sights on breaking the world record with his courageous endeavor.

Abdulvahap Semo, from Van – also known as a ‘Bee-Man' tried to set a new Guinness World Record by covering his body with some 60 kilograms (132 pounds) of bees.

Current record holder Ruan Liangming of China covered himself in a thick layer of about 637,000 bees weighing some 63.7 kilograms (140 lbs.).

Semo told Anadolu Agency (AA) that he had tried to break the record a few times before, but this time he faced challenges because of the aggressive nature of the bees.

"My goal is to reach 65 kilograms, which is the Van license plate, and break the world record. This record is not something that my efforts alone will achieve. I need support," he said.

He aims to break the record by preparing more professionally and promoting the honey of Van to the world.

"I am aware that what I do is very dangerous, and during the attempts, I have been bitten and stung by bees in many parts of my body. However, my body has developed immunity and it doesn't affect me much. I have set this goal and, God willing, I will achieve it one day," Semo concluded.