Beekeepers from Muğla, a province in southwestern Türkiye, presented 20,848 jars of honey for Gaza on Monday to be delivered to the wartorn strip by the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay).

The jars of honey were prepared for Palestinians living under Israeli oppression in the enclave and sent to the port of Mersin for delivery as part of an initiative led by the Muğla Beekeepers Association (MAYBIR).

Speaking at a ceremony, Muğla Governor Idris Akbiyik emphasized that Muğla beekeepers were not indifferent to the ongoing genocide and said he believed that humanity's reactions would bring an end to the oppression.

"Türkiye has become the hope of oppressed people worldwide. In our hearts, we are a nation in every aspect. Righteousness will prevail in this struggle between right and wrong," he added.

MAYBIR President Vali Turk affirmed support for Gaza's war victims amid the humanitarian tragedy.

During the event, Muğla Mufti Yasar Capci offered prayers for oppressed people throughout the world.

Türkiye, along with Turkish charity organizations like the Turkish Red Crescent, has strongly condemned Israel for its offensive in densely populated Gaza and has called for an immediate cease-fire. Since the beginning of the conflict last year, Türkiye has sent tens of thousands of humanitarian aid items to the region.