Turkish charities have been actively delivering humanitarian aid to various countries to mark Qurban Bayram, the Islamic festival celebrated by donating meat to the needy. Efforts spearheaded by several Turkish foundations have reached Gaza, Uganda, South Sudan, Kazakhstan, Georgia, the Central African Republic, Egypt, Zimbabwe and many more, providing relief and joy to vulnerable communities.

In Egypt, the Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) has begun the sacrificial process of sending meat to Palestinians. Diyanet volunteers and officials arranged the slaughter of 4,000 cattle in Cairo, Ismailia, Gona and Abu Simbel. The meat, checked by veterinarians, will be packaged and stored in cold storage before being delivered to Palestinians, particularly those in Gaza.

Mehmet Bilgin, a consultant for Diyanet, emphasized the meticulous process of reading donors' names and conducting the sacrifices in accordance with Islamic practices. He extended his gratitude to donors for their contributions and prayers for the acceptance of their sacrifices.

In Uganda, Turkish charities have been notably active, with Turkish Ambassador to Uganda Fatih Ak commending the Turkish community's generosity during this sacred festival.

“On the occasion of Qurban Bayram, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the generous individuals who contribute,” he told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Diyanet, associated with the Turkish Religious Affairs Directorate, has been pivotal in ensuring that donations reach countless families. Ak highlighted the foundation’s role in uniting the community through charity and empathy.

Ahmet Tahsin Firat, Diyanet's coordinator for Uganda, reported the distribution of meat from 7,000 cows to needy families across the country. Ensar Kucukkaltan of the Turkish Deniz Feneri Association added that their group is distributing meat in over 20 countries, including Uganda.

Abubalar Byango, director of Uganda’s Byango Development and Charitable Organization, stated that support from the Turkish Keskul organization enabled them to distribute meat from 500 cows in eastern Uganda.

A staff member of Diyanet distributes aid and meat from sacrificial animals, Uganda, June 16, 2024. (AA Photo)

In South Sudan, Diyanet marked Qurban Bayram by distributing meat to approximately 2,000 vulnerable Muslims. Turkish Ambassador to South Sudan Erdem Mutaf praised the continuous efforts of Turkish developmental and aid agencies in the region. During a meat distribution event in Juba, Mutaf expressed appreciation for the cooperation between Diyanet and the South Sudan Islamic Council.

“This cooperation is a symbol of the Turkish nation’s love and affection for the South Sudanese nation, and this aid is possible with the voluntary contribution of Turkish people,” he stated. The foundation organized meat distribution at 30 different locations in Central Equatoria state, aiming to reach as many needy individuals as possible.

In Kazakhstan, Diyanet extended its charitable activities to assist disabled people and families in need. During an event for the visually impaired in the capital Astana, the organization's officials began distributing meat to needy families. Neset Bodur, a religious affairs adviser at the Turkish Embassy in Astana, noted that approximately 700 shares of meat would be handed out, sourced from 100 cattle sacrificed for the occasion.

The distribution primarily targeted disabled and needy families across several cities, including Almaty, Shymkent and Turkestan. “Feasts are days when love, brotherhood and friendship reach their peak. On this occasion, I send best wishes to our brothers and sisters all over the world,” Bodur said.

In Georgia, Diyanet has been distributing sacrificial meat as part of the “Vekalet Yoluyla Kurban Kesim Organizasyonu,” an organization managing a practice where one person authorizes another to perform the sacrificial slaughter on their behalf. Through cooperation with the Administration of All Muslims of Georgia, cattle were sacrificed in various regions across the country, and the meat was distributed to those in need in the Kvemo Kartli region. The distribution took place in Marneuli and Rustavi, as well as the village of Sadakhlo, with the participation of Türkiye's Religious Affairs Counselor in Tbilisi Mahmut Göl, Eastern Georgia Muslims Mufti Etibar Eminov, Diyanet Chief Inspector Yaşar Kandil, former Çanakkale Mufti İbrahim Öcüt and Adana Mufti Mehmet Taşcı.

Göl highlighted that Diyanet conducts sacrificial activities in nearly 150 countries worldwide. "Our people voluntarily send the cost of the sacrificial animals to those countries," he told AA.

He also emphasized that, in cooperation with the Administration of All Muslims of Georgia, the sacrificial meat would be distributed to those in need across villages and cities in Georgia. He also conveyed the love and greetings of the Turkish people to the needy families in Georgia and thanked everyone who contributed to the organization.

Reflecting on the difficult conditions faced by Palestinian Muslims under Israeli attacks in Gaza, Göl expressed hope that Qurban Bayram would bring peace and tranquility to the people of Palestine, noting that a total of 160 cattle would be sacrificed across Georgia.

A Diyanet staff member oversees cattle to be sacrificed as part of the Qurban Bayram, Zimbabwe, June 16, 2024. (AA Photo)

In the Central African Republic, under the "2024 Vekalet Yoluyla Kurban Kesim Organizasyonu", Diyanet is sacrificing 800 cattle in the capital, Bangui. The Diyanet team conducted inspections of the cattle to ensure they met the necessary standards before distribution and also engaged with local children by giving them balloons.

Team leader İbrahim Özkan reported that they arrived in Bangui after a 24-hour flight, ensuring the sacrificial animals and the slaughter areas were prepared. "We perform the sacrifices according to Islamic rules," Özkan noted, expressing gratitude to donors and extending Eid greetings.

In Zimbabwe, Diyanet plans to sacrifice approximately 1,500 cattle as part of the 2024 Proxy Sacrifice Organization, which will provide meat to about 45,000 families. Under the theme "Share Your Sacrifice, Get Closer to Your Brother," Diyanet will conduct the sacrifices in Buhera, Mutoko, Macheke, and Rushinga.

Diyanet representative Seyit Akça informed AA that the preparations in Zimbabwe were thorough, with all cattle being meticulously inspected. He expressed readiness for the festival, noting that the sacrifices and meat distributions would reach needy families in 10 regions across the country.