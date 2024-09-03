In a story that could easily be mistaken for a dramatic plot twist, Türkiye’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) has revealed some surprising news about the Life-Saving Paws Association. Despite the association’s name suggesting a focus on animal welfare, its president, Buket Özgünlü, is accused of using donations for horse race betting.

The MASAK report shows that Özgünlü allegedly used the funds intended for animal care to place bets. It seems that while she was supposed to be working for animal rights, she found time to gamble. The report also revealed that Özgünlü made payments to the Turkish Jockey Association and funneled money through family members.

Özgünlü’s family is deeply involved in the association, with her mother, father and sisters holding key positions. Properties were transferred into her mother’s name, and substantial financial transactions occurred between family members.

In addition to these issues, Özgünlü is facing trial for allegedly mishandling the treatment of rabid dogs from the southeastern city of Şanlıurfa. A criminal court in Ankara has discovered that part of the TL 12.41 million ($365,850) in donations was allegedly used for personal enrichment and property accumulation.

Misleading names are frequently used to obscure illicit activities and gain public trust. Organizations and individuals involved in fraud often choose names associated with charitable or official causes to appear legitimate.

Entities named after animal welfare or humanitarian efforts are sometimes used to divert funds for personal gain, as seen in recent cases in Türkiye where charity names concealed financial misconduct.