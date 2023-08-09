Turkish citizens, who remained in the country because of the closure of airspace after the military coup that took place in Niger on July 26, arrived in Istanbul early Wednesday through a special flight organized by Turkish Airlines (THY).

Operating under exceptional flight permission, the Airbus A330-200 aircraft with flight number TK635 took off from the Diori Hamani International Airport in Niger's capital, Niamey, at 9:30 local time and arrived at Istanbul Airport around 4:30 a.m., reported Anadolu Agency (AA).

Most of the passengers on board were Turkish citizens. Upon landing, they were taken to the terminal, passed through passport control, and entered the country.

One of the evacuated citizens, Oktay Kutlu, who had been working in Niger for over a year, mentioned the citizens were supposed to return to Türkiye two days ago but due to the closure of the airport by the military junta, the flight was rescheduled for another two days.

"Thanks to the consulate and the authorities there and here, they were very helpful during this process and provided us with this chance," he said.

Another passenger, Tuğyan Işık, observed that the West African country was grappling with systemic challenges stemming from power outages.

"We thank our government and officials. This flight was probably arranged with special permission because our flights kept getting postponed. The latest flight was arranged with special permission," Işık said.

"In Niger, they get electricity from Nigeria. When Nigeria cuts off electricity, its internal electricity needs become very limited. There is electricity for 2-3 hours a day, and the rest of the time, there is no electricity. Internet and water depend on electricity. There were significant systemic problems," Işık added.

The National Council for the Protection of the Homeland (CNSP), the military junta that seized power in Niger on July 26 had closed Niger's airspace until further notice due to an alleged potential attack by foreign powers.