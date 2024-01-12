In response to the seismic challenges faced by the residents of the Noto Peninsula in western Japan, Turkish civil society representatives took a compassionate initiative, distributing hot meals to hundreds of earthquake victims. The region has experienced a series of earthquakes ranging from magnitudes 5 to 7, significantly impacting the lives of those residing on the peninsula and off the coast of Ishikawa in the west.

Collaborating in this humanitarian effort were members of the Human Rights and Freedoms Humanitarian Aid Foundation (IHH), the Tokyo Mosque under the Presidency of Religious Affairs and the Turkish Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TTSOJ).

Embarking on a half-day road trip from Tokyo, the Turkish team reached the city of Wajima on the Noto Peninsula, where they distributed hot meals to hundreds of affected individuals. Expressing gratitude for the support, Turkish civil society members highlighted the reciprocal aid received from Japan during the Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes in February 2023.

Takehara Shingo, speaking to the official Kyodo agency, remarked that it was his first time experiencing Turkish cuisine, stating, "Being able to eat under the sun for the first time in a long time gives energy."

Support for material supply and distribution was not limited to the Turkish organizations on-site. The Gifu Fatih Mosque, Turkish-Japanese Culture Commercial Assistance Solidarity Association and MÜSIAD Japan also contributed to the relief efforts.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), a series of earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 5 to 7 occurred in and around the Noto Peninsula between Jan. 1-5. The Ishikawa State Governorship reported 215 casualties, over 4,100 damaged buildings and more than 25 thousand people seeking refuge at 400 evacuation points. The collaborative efforts of Turkish civil society organizations aim to provide solace and support to those grappling with the aftermath of these natural disasters.