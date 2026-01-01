A court in Türkiye has dismissed a paternity lawsuit filed by a woman who claims U.S. President Donald Trump is her biological father, ruling that the case was not supported by concrete evidence.

Necla Özmen, 55, who lives in Ankara, filed the suit on Sept. 25 at the Ankara 27th Family Court, asking for a determination of paternity and requesting a DNA test. The court rejected the claim in a decision dated Oct. 10, concluding that Özmen failed to present sufficient factual grounds or evidence to justify a trial.

In its ruling, the court said the lawsuit relied on unsubstantiated allegations and that the deficiency was substantive rather than procedural, meaning it could not be remedied by granting additional time. The court said a trial cannot proceed without properly presented facts and evidence.

Özmen is officially registered as the daughter of Satı and Dursun Özmen. In her petition, she said she was born in 1970 and raised by the couple, but Dursun Özmen died in 2009. She claimed that in 2017, Satı Özmen told her she had learned the truth about her birth.

According to Özmen, the woman who raised her said she had given birth to a stillborn baby at a hospital and that another woman, whom Özmen identified as a U.S. citizen named Sophia, gave her a newborn child instead. Özmen alleged that Sophia became pregnant through an illicit relationship with Trump and later abandoned the baby, who was then registered by the Özmen family.

Speaking to DHA, Özmen said she has appealed the court’s decision and has also sent petitions to the U.S. Embassy and courts in the United States. She said she believes her biological father worked at NATO at the time and that her adoptive mother had been shown a photograph of Trump when the child was handed over.

“I don’t know how accurate it is. I want to find out if he is my father,” Özmen said. “I don’t want to cause him any trouble. I just want to know the truth.”

Özmen said she hopes Trump would agree to a DNA test and expressed a desire to meet him, adding that she believes he would not refuse her request.