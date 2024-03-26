A Turkish tanker ship, the Beks Bodrum, a vessel operated by an Istanbul-based international shipping carrier, saved 139 refugees in international waters between Tunisia and Malta. The refugees were subsequently handed over to the Italian Coast Guard teams, ensuring their safety and well-being.

Engineer Seyit Özman, recounting the harrowing ordeal, stated: "There were many people on board. It was a small ship. They requested gasoline from us to continue their journey. However, as we approached the vessel, we witnessed it beginning to sink. We had no choice but to immediately bring them on board to prevent a potential tragedy."

Captain Tuncay Erdem, speaking from the ship's office in Istanbul, elaborated on the sequence of events, explaining that while en route to Tunis Port for evacuation, they received a distress signal from a refugee boat near the coast of Malta. The vessel swiftly responded, becoming the first to arrive at the scene.

Describing the diverse nationalities among the rescued individuals, Özman revealed, "There were people from various backgrounds, including Syrians, Palestinians, Egyptians, Ethiopians and Algerians. Among them was an Ethiopian woman." He further disclosed their involvement in additional search and rescue efforts, aiding in the retrieval of another person shortly after the initial rescue.

After successfully locating and rescuing the refugees, the Turkish tanker ship coordinated with Italian authorities, handing over the 139 individuals to a ship flying the Italian flag.

With the refugees safely transferred, the Beks Bodrum resumed its voyage, exemplifying the humanitarian efforts of maritime crews in saving lives at sea.