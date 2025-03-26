Somalia's ambassador to Türkiye has praised Turkish cuisine as one of the finest in the world, voicing his admiration for a variety of traditional dishes.

Fathudin Ali Mohamed spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA) during an event hosted by Somali students in Ankara for iftar, the fast-breaking meal during the holy month of Ramadan, in which the faithful fast during daylight hours.

He noted that the primary distinction between Ramadan in Türkiye and Somalia lies in the food. He explained that in Somalia, in the evening people break their fast with soup and appetizers, followed by prayers, before continuing their meal.

Reflecting on his first Ramadan at his post in the Turkish capital Ankara, Mohamed said that in Somalia, many restaurants and businesses close during the holy month, whereas in Türkiye, daily life continues as usual in many places.

While Türkiye has a tradition of waking people for sahur – the pre-dawn meal before the daylight fast begins – with drummers moving down the streets, in Somalia, individuals wake others by calling out "sahur, sahur."

Among his favorite Turkish dishes, he listed Iskander kebab, kofte (meatballs), fish, and the desserts baklava and kunefe.

Iftar in Somalia

Mustafa Hassan Abdirashid, the leader of a Somali student group in Ankara, shared insights into iftar traditions in Somalia, saying that the fast is first broken with dates and water, followed by a unique Somali pastry filled with minced meat, onions and coriander.

After breaking the fast and performing prayers, people continue their meal with soup. He emphasized the importance of bananas in Somali cuisine, noting that the country offers eight different varieties.

Rice, prepared in various ways with spices, is a staple of the iftar meal, often accompanied by camel meat, which is a common dish in the Horn of Africa country. However, when camel meat is unavailable, chicken or beef serves as a substitute.

To conclude the iftar, people enjoy dessert, followed by Somali tea and coffee.