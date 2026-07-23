Turkish customs authorities confiscated nearly TL 63 billion ($1.3 billion) worth of smuggled goods in the first six months of 2026, marking a sharp rise in anti-smuggling operations targeting narcotics, illegal trade and organized crime.

According to a statement released Thursday by the Ministry of Trade, Customs Enforcement teams carried out 3,433 operations between January and June using advanced risk analysis methods and next-generation screening technologies.

The operations resulted in the seizure of TL 62.7 billion worth of commercial goods and narcotics, a 79% increase compared with the same period last year.

Among the confiscated items were 37.9 metric tons of narcotics, 1.69 million machine parts, 880,365 electrical and electronic products, and 4.79 million medical supplies. Authorities also seized tobacco products, historical artifacts, fuel and textile materials.

June alone accounted for 640 operations, during which customs teams intercepted TL 22.4 billion worth of illegal goods and drugs, up 147% from the same month in 2025.

The monthly operations led to the seizure of 25.4 metric tons of narcotics, 371,564 medical supplies, 96 metric tons of fuel and 278 vehicles, alongside various other smuggled products.

The ministry said Customs Enforcement units continue to crack down on all forms of smuggling that undermine the economy, create unfair competition and threaten public health, particularly through the trafficking of narcotics.

It added that anti-smuggling efforts continue around the clock as part of broader measures to protect society and families, in line with the government's designation of 2026 as the "Family and Population Decade Vision Document."

The ministry also added that customs teams remain committed to safeguarding the country's borders while protecting children and young people from the harmful effects of illegal trafficking and organized crime.