Türkiye will unveil a 10-year vision document on family and population policies at a program in Istanbul on May 2, the Family and Social Services Ministry announced Thursday.

The “Family and Population Decade Vision Document,” prepared under the coordination of the ministry with contributions from relevant public institutions and organizations, is designed to set Türkiye’s policy framework for the next decade.

The ministry noted the document offers a comprehensive, people-oriented and family-centered road map addressing changes in the country’s family and population structure from multiple perspectives.

The vision document is expected to be presented at a launch program attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş.

The document will enter into force through a presidential circular to be published in the Official Gazette the same day, becoming a binding policy framework for all public institutions and organizations, the ministry said.

The program will also include an award ceremony for people and institutions that contributed to the “2025 Year of the Family,” as well as winners of short film and photography competitions.

A public service announcement titled “The Rhythm of Türkiye: Our Story Will Not Remain Unfinished” will also premiere during the event.

The ministry said the video will highlight the importance of population dynamism, the central role of family in life and the value of intergenerational bonds.