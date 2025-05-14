Under the coordination of the Presidency's Directorate of Communications, the Turkish Day Parade and a series of cultural events will be held in New York City on May 16-17.

First organized in 1981 in reaction to the assassination of Turkish diplomats by the Armenian terrorist organization ASALA, the Turkish Day Parade has since become a traditional annual event. This year marks its 42nd edition. The parade aims to strengthen not only unity and solidarity among the Turkish-American community but also their economic and cultural ties.

The program will begin on Friday, May 16, with a flag-raising ceremony at Bowling Green Park on Wall Street. On the same day, the Presidential Directorate of Communications will host a panel discussion titled “Beyond Alliance: Rethinking U.S.-Türkiye Relations in a Changing World” at the Turkish House (Türkevi).

The panel will bring together Turkish and American academics, bureaucrats, civil society representatives and members of the media to discuss the future of U.S.-Türkiye relations within the context of current global developments. The discussion will also focus on the recent challenges and emerging areas of cooperation between the two countries.

In addition, an exhibition titled “Türkiye’s Values” will be open to visitors at the Turkish House, showcasing Türkiye’s cultural heritage, from deep-rooted traditions to modern art, to a global audience.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Day Parade will take place on Saturday, May 17. Starting in the morning from 38th Street on Madison Avenue, the march will conclude at Madison Square Park. Along the parade route, the Ottoman-Turkish military band (mehter), affiliated with the Ministry of National Defense, will perform traditional music.

The event will also include concerts by artists, stage performances, and a special gathering at the Turkish House bringing together the Turkish-American community. A documentary screening on the life and career of world-renowned pianist and composer Fahir Atakoğlu will be held as part of the program. Additionally, a variety of games and activities will be organized for children.

Drawing thousands of participants each year, the Turkish Day Parade remains one of the most significant events for the Turkish American community in the U.S.

