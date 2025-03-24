The International Dental Forum, held in Moscow and hosted by the Moscow Regional Research and Clinical Institute (MONIKI), brought together experts from around the world to discuss advancements in dentistry. The event provided a platform for ministry representatives, academics and health care professionals to share insights on innovative treatments, technological developments and global health policies.

Among the key participants was Dentist Dr. Münir Demirel from Biruni University, who represented Türkiye at the forum. Dr. Demirel delivered a speech on current research and clinical practices, sharing insights on innovative treatment methods and technological advancements in the field. His participation highlighted Türkiye’s contributions to global scientific discussions in dentistry.

Supported by leading institutions and experts worldwide, the event played a key role in strengthening cooperation and promoting knowledge-sharing in the ever-evolving field of dentistry.