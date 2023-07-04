As Turkish companies continue to make significant contributions by being actively involved in the reconstruction of Iraq's Mosul following a three-year occupation of the city by the Daesh terrorist group, a notable contribution has been made by a Turkish company through the establishment of dialysis centers in the city.

"The company provides dialysis services in many cities of the country as part of a project from the Iraqi Health Ministry,” Muhammet Sabir, a representative of the Turkish company, told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Sabir said the company "has been providing service for a year in three centers in Mosul, where there are a total of 72 dialysis devices.”

"Our patients in Mosul are also very satisfied,” he added.

Muhammet Ahmet, a patient at the center, said the personnel there "is very helpful and competent.”

"Turkiye's geographical proximity to Mosul and common cultural, religious values, and traditions brought the people of Mosul closer to Turkiye,” said Mehmet Küçüksakallı, the Turkish consul general in Mosul.

Mosul has a large ethnic Turkmen population.

"The people of Mosul select Turkish services in many fields, including health, travel and investment,” he added.

"Turkish companies provide the best service to the Iraqi people in health centers and hospitals, as is evident in the dialysis center example,” he said.

"About 150 patients are getting service at the dialysis center in Mosul,” the consul general noted.

He also announced that a "600-bed Ibn-i Sina Hospital will be built by a Turkish company.”