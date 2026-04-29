A new surgical approach developed in Türkiye that enables multiple procedures to be performed in a single operation for breast cancer treatment has been included in the international medical literature, according to Health Sciences University (SBÜ) officials in Istanbul.

Dr. Mehmet Ali Gülçelik, vice rector of SBÜ and dean of the Gülhane Medical Faculty, said the method represents an important advancement in breast cancer care, which remains the most common cancer among women both in Türkiye and worldwide.

Gülçelik emphasized that breast cancer treatment is not limited to tumor removal but is planned in a comprehensive way based on each patient’s biological characteristics and genetic risk profile.

He explained that in selected cases, surgeons can perform breast cancer surgery and reconstructive procedures in the same session, while also carrying out additional preventive operations when necessary. These may include laparoscopic (minimally invasive) removal of the ovaries and, in certain cases, the uterus, depending on medical recommendations and patient consent.

Gülçelik noted that all procedures are performed in a single surgical session using a coordinated multidisciplinary approach involving general surgeons, gynecologists, medical oncologists, and genetic specialists. “We can complete all these procedures within approximately 120 to 140 minutes, which provides significant advantages in terms of both patient comfort and surgical success,” he said.

He added that treatment plans are not standardized but are determined individually by a medical council evaluating each patient’s condition. Gülçelik also highlighted the importance of genetic factors, noting that approximately 5% to 10% of breast cancer cases have a hereditary basis. He stressed that genetic testing is particularly recommended for patients under 50 and those with a family history of the disease.

The surgical method’s inclusion in global medical literature marks what experts describe as a contribution by Turkish physicians to international oncology practice, particularly in the field of combined and preventive cancer surgeries.

One of the patients treated using the method, 41-year-old Nazlı Esemenli from Ankara, shared her experience after detecting a lump during a self-examination, which led to early diagnosis and treatment.

Following genetic testing that revealed a high risk, Esemenli underwent preventive surgery involving the removal of both breasts, ovaries and uterus in a single session. She later received radiotherapy and is currently continuing hormone therapy and regular medical follow-ups.

Speaking about her experience, she urged women to remain vigilant about self-examinations and regular screenings. “Women should not be afraid. They should examine themselves and have annual gynecological check-ups. Early diagnosis truly saves lives,” she said.

Doctors underline that early detection remains one of the most critical factors in breast cancer survival, as the disease can progress rapidly in some cases.