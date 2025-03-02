A new surgical technique developed by Turkish neurosurgeons has been reported to significantly prevent Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) leakage, a common complication after brain surgery.

The technique, pioneered at Ankara University's Faculty of Medicine’s neurosurgery clinic, has been featured on the cover of the February issue of Neurosurgical Focus, the official journal of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons. The study was published with associate professor Dr. Onur Özgüral as the lead author.

Dr. Eyüp Bayatlı, a neurosurgery clinic faculty member, provided details on the "Folding Technique in Duraplasty" in an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA).

Bayatlı explained that CSF leakage is a significant issue in neurosurgery worldwide, particularly in open brain surgeries. "There is a traditional technique we use to suture the brain membranes, but despite this, we were still observing CSF leaks in certain patients," he said.

He noted that leakage was especially common in surgeries performed on the back of the brain. In response, their clinic developed a novel technique and applied it to specific patients.

"We found that patients treated with this method had no CSF leakage. We documented our findings in a study, which was accepted by Neurosurgical Focus in February and even selected for the cover. Additionally, we were invited by the same organization to present this technique at a program, giving it global recognition," Bayatlı stated.

Bayatlı emphasized that CSF leakage remains a widely discussed issue in the neurosurgical community. "Our focus was on how to overcome this challenge. We first conducted experimental studies in our clinic and then applied the technique to patients," he said.

He highlighted that the technique does not require any additional materials. "The folding technique is a surgical suturing method developed to repair the brain’s outer membrane. It does not require any extra cost or advanced technology, making it accessible to neurosurgeons worldwide," he explained.

Bayatlı stated that over the past five years, Ankara University’s Neurosurgery Clinic has reviewed 2,500 open brain surgeries. "It is highly significant that we observed no CSF leakage in patients treated with our technique," he said.

He explained that various measures are taken to manage CSF leakage after brain surgeries. "We first attempt to address the issue with specific manipulations at the incision site. In some cases, we admit patients for medical treatment or use drainage systems to reduce and eliminate leakage," he said.

Dr. Bayatlı emphasized the importance of controlling CSF leakage, warning that if left untreated, it could lead to severe infections such as meningitis. "If the leakage persists and is not managed properly, it can cause meningitis, a serious infection of the brain membranes. This condition carries significant financial burdens, as well as risks of disability and even death. We believe our technique is a major advancement in preventing and managing this critical issue," he concluded.