A Burkina Faso patient who underwent a kidney transplant performed by Turkish doctors has regained his health, highlighting the growing medical cooperation between Türkiye and the West African country.

The transplant was carried out as part of the second phase of a kidney transplant program led by Turkish physicians in February 2026. The initiative began in July 2025 under a 2024 health cooperation agreement between Türkiye and Burkina Faso, with the support of the Turkish Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Health and the coordination of the Turkish Organ Transplant Foundation.

The third phase of the program has now been completed.

Sidiki Kabore, who had battled kidney disease for six years before receiving the transplant, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the operation transformed his life.

"I went through a very difficult period before the transplant, but my health has improved since the operation," Kabore said.

He praised the Turkish medical team for bringing kidney transplant procedures to Burkina Faso and said their work had given hope to many patients.

"We are truly proud that they performed this operation. We learned about the first series of transplants and how successful it was. We are very happy and deeply grateful to the Turkish doctors," he said.

Kabore also expressed his wish to visit Türkiye in the future. "Thanks to them, I have reached this point. I would like to visit and see Türkiye," he said.

His sister, Zoenabou Kabore, who donated one of her kidneys for the transplant, said her brother was recovering well and thanked the Turkish doctors for the successful operation.