The Turkish Embassy to the Vatican hosted a reception in Rome on Tuesday to celebrate the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye.

The event, held at the Parco dei Principi Hotel, was hosted by Elif Okutucu, Türkiye’s chargé d’affaires to the Vatican.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s Republic Day message was shared with guests in several languages during the evening.

The reception began with the national anthems of Türkiye and the Vatican. Speaking at the event, Okutucu said the Turkish people, under the visionary leadership of the nation's founding leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, “charted a new course in history 102 years ago by laying the foundations of a sovereign, modern, independent and democratic state.”

“The Republic of Türkiye remains today, as it was then, a strong symbol of determination and progress,” she said. “Under the visionary leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Türkiye continues to pursue dynamic growth, strong democracy, inclusive development, humanitarian assistance and a principled diplomatic stance on a global scale.”

Okutucu noted that relations between Türkiye and the Vatican were built on mutual respect and dialogue. “We are pleased to see great momentum in our bilateral ties,” she said. “Since Pope Paul VI, including Pope Francis, all popes have visited our country. In return, President Erdoğan has visited the Vatican twice – in 2018 to meet Pope Francis and in 2025 to offer condolences to Cardinal Farrell. Most recently, First Lady Emine Erdoğan met with the Pope.”

She added that Türkiye now looks forward to Pope Leo XIV’s upcoming visit to Türkiye at the end of November.

“We believe this historic visit will provide an opportunity to reaffirm our shared desire for cultures and faiths to serve as bridges among societies – never as barriers,” Okutucu said. “It will also strengthen our joint stance against xenophobia, Islamophobia, racism and all forms of discrimination.”

Following her remarks, young Turkish musicians studying in Bologna – pianist Batu Meriçtan and cellist Başak Canseli Çiftci – performed several pieces, including the 10th Anniversary March and the Izmir March, earning warm applause from the audience.

Guests were treated to traditional dishes from Turkish cuisine.