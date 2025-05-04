Mechanical engineer Veli Kaynar, who drew up designs for hydropneumatic systems during his military service, established a factory in Bursa in 1995 to manufacture these products locally. Today, his company not only meets domestic industrial demands but also contributes to Türkiye’s economy through exports.

At the facility founded by Kaynar, systems that can increase the pressure of liquids and gases using just 6 bar of air, along with hydropneumatic cylinders capable of producing 100 tons of force, are manufactured. These machines, designed entirely by Kaynar, are primarily used in the white goods, metal and automotive sectors.

The company also produces another type of machine used for processes such as non-welded joining, riveting, nut embedding and sheet metal forming.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Kaynar explained that he had previously worked at a company that sold imported materials before serving in the military. During his service, he began sketching various engineering projects and successfully developed a hydropneumatic cylinder in 1985. A decade later, he founded his factory and started production.

“During my military service, I created these technical drawings based on my knowledge. After I returned, I brought them into real life with help from local manufacturers,” Kaynar said. “These types of products were previously imported. I believed they could benefit our country, and now they are being exported.”

Kaynar described how his cylinders combine the speed of pneumatics with the strength of hydraulics, resulting in significant energy savings.

“This technology is widely used abroad, and thanks to our efforts, it’s now being adopted in Türkiye as well. These cylinders are designed to deliver force exactly where it is needed,” he noted. “The Germans developed something similar in 1975. There isn’t a major difference, but this one is entirely my own work.”

The company exports its products to 19 countries, including China, Argentina, the U.S. and South Korea. Through partnerships abroad, the machines are now used in 70 countries worldwide.

“We have systems that can operate for 20 to 25 years without requiring maintenance,” Kaynar said. “We produce machines that match the best quality in the world. We also studied manufacturing techniques in technologically advanced countries and implemented similar systems to produce high-quality equipment.”

In addition to cylinders, the firm sells locally produced machines capable of joining two sheets of metal without welding, as well as embedding nuts and bolts using hydropneumatic technology.

“We serve various sectors, including white goods and heating systems. We work with all white goods manufacturers in Türkiye, both local and international,” Kaynar stated. “Nut and bolt embedding systems have become increasingly important in the white goods and automotive industries in recent years. We manufacture these machines entirely domestically, and they feature two safety systems for which we hold patents.”