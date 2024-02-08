A factory worker from Türkiye's northern Kocaeli has transformed his small warehouse into a haven for paralyzed or amputee animals, aptly named the "Life Workshop," where he has crafted custom walkers for over 700 animals in the past seven years.

Abdulmenaf Çelik, a 38-year-old father of two, devotes his time and skills to fashioning walkers in his modest 20-square-meter workspace. Over the years, he has provided mobility solutions for a diverse array of animals, including cats, dogs, lambs, sheep and rabbits, fostering hope and resilience in the face of adversity.

Through the unwavering support of animal enthusiasts both locally and internationally, Çelik distributes his creations across various provinces via social media channels, proud of the impact he has had on countless lives.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Çelik expressed his mission to inspire future generations and instill hope through his endeavors at the "Life Workshop." He highlighted the evolution of his walkers, emphasizing their enhanced functionality and adaptability, which rival professional-grade products.

Çelik's journey has not been without challenges, with occasional setbacks encountered during the development process. However, he remains steadfast in his commitment to improving the lives of animals in need.

Reflecting on the psychological and emotional parallels between humans and animals, Çelik emphasized the importance of patience and understanding during the rehabilitation process. He clarified that walkers are not merely accessories but essential tools for physical therapy, requiring gradual adjustment and acclimatization.

Despite the success stories of animals regaining mobility over time, Çelik underscored the necessity of creating safe and nurturing environments for all animals, urging responsible stewardship.

With a growing network of supporters extending from Europe to regions as far as Syria, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and Azerbaijan, Çelik's workshop continues to embody the transformative power of compassion and innovation, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of both animals and people alike.