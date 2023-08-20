The First Lady of Türkiye, Emine Erdoğan delivered a compelling video message to the Indian International Congress of Traditional and Complementary Medicine (GETAT), an event co-organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Ayush, India. In her message, Erdoğan highlighted the significance of preserving millennia-old natural healing recipes as a timeless legacy to be passed down to future generations.

Expressing gratitude to the WHO for spearheading the event, First Lady Erdoğan underscored the importance of recognizing the wealth of healing inherent in traditional medicine. She stressed that perceiving these holistic practices as a last resort after modern medicine's exhaustion is a limiting perspective. Rather, she advocated for a shift toward understanding and embracing the valuable heritage of natural healing.

"It is a blessing to pass on the natural recipes of millennia to future generations as a time-tested legacy. I think it's a duty," emphasized Erdoğan.

Erdoğan went on to point out the intrinsic healing wisdom present in every civilization, highlighting the connection between geography, climate, and effective remedies. She advocated for tapping into the knowledge of local healers and their prescriptions, which can expedite the quest for effective treatments.

Drawing parallels with the diversity of cultures, Erdoğan expressed her conviction that the Traditional and Complementary Medicine Congress, focusing on cross-cultural experiences, holds promise for global health advancement.

Emphasizing that traditional medicine prioritizes health preservation over mere cure-seeking, Erdoğan echoed the medical community's warnings about the perils of deviating from natural nutrition and physical activity. She drew attention to the startling statistic from the WHO, revealing that a staggering 70% of deaths stem from non-communicable diseases, with cardiovascular ailments, cancer, respiratory disorders, and diabetes topping the list.

Erdoğan asserted her commitment to health protection in Türkiye, endorsing initiatives that promote balanced nutrition and physical activity, particularly among the youth. She championed the use of natural methods in agriculture over chemical fertilizers and advocated for projects like the Ancestor Seed Project, designed to safeguard local species and biodiversity.

Highlighting the remarkable shift toward traditional medicine, Erdoğan cited data from the WHO indicating that 80% of individuals now resort to these practices. She underscored Türkiye's integration of 15 traditional and alternative medicine practices under the Ministry of Health's purview. To further advance this field, an institute was established, alongside research and application centers in universities, which have equipped numerous physicians with specialized training.

Erdoğan unveiled Türkiye's aspiration to introduce Anatolian medicine to the world through evidence-based approaches in two international congresses. She fondly recalled the GETAT Congress, where 304 papers were presented, attracting researchers from 38 countries in 2018. Erdoğan expressed her delight at the substantial data unearthed through these gatherings, which have breathed new life into traditional medicine.

Erdoğan envisioned a future where a healing-centered approach supersedes the focus on disease. She anticipated healthier generations capable of preventive self-care, consequently reallocating health resources for the broader benefit of humanity. With eager anticipation, she awaits the congress's outcomes, describing it as an exploration of the treasure trove of natural pharmacy prescriptions.