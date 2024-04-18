A new documentary premiered by Türkiye's Anadolu Agency (AA) drew praise from first lady Emine Erdoğan. Erdoğan said on Wednesday that the documentary entitled "Evidence" on Israeli war crimes in Gaza will be a "crucial" historical document, ensuring "future generations know the full truth of the atrocities."

In a message sent to Serdar Karagöz, CEO and president of AA, the first lady highlighted that the world is witnessing one of the "darkest periods in human history" and emphasized the occurrence of a genocide unfolding before everyone's eyes.

Emphasizing Türkiye's enduring stance alongside the oppressed and against oppressors, she stressed its commitment to being on the right side of history. She conveyed that Türkiye continues to provide all kinds of support for halting the escalating humanitarian tragedy, especially in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, and to establish peace.

"Bravely continuing your duties on the front lines, under the most challenging conditions, our heroic reporters, you become the pride of the human family, both by fighting to expose oppression and by providing evidence to activate the mechanisms of justice," she said, adding that, "The atrocities you document through recorded footage and interviews serve as undeniable proof, refreshing my belief in justice, particularly in seeing the unlawful practices of the Israeli government, long condemned by conscience, being accepted as key evidence before the International Criminal Court."

"With your intense dedication and courage, the 'Evidence' documentary you've crafted as the voice of truth will stand among the most crucial documents of our century," she further added.

The "Evidence" documentary not only depicts the massacres "truthfully" for future generations but also highlights the presence of principled individuals and peace-promoting institutions, Erdoğan said.

Speaking at the premiere of the documentary, Fahrettin Altun, head of the Presidency's Directorate of Communications, said that Türkiye would use its media to speak out against injustice and advocate for truth amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He described the documentary as a truly historic project, saying it records every form of oppression, war crime and genocide committed by Israel since Oct. 7. He cited the contributions of individuals and international organizations to the documentary, including the president of the International Court of Justice, the U.N. special rapporteur, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, which involved the sharing of comprehensive data about the situation in Gaza.

Altun also recounted a recent incident where a Palestinian youth burned a book. "Do you remember, in recent days, a Palestinian youth burned a book and said, 'There is no such thing as international law; it's all a big lie.' This rebellion is truly justified and ethical," he said. "In this era heralded by Enlightenment thinkers, positivists, modernists, progressives and Westernizers as the pinnacle of humanity, we are truly witnessing humanity's gradual demise, witnessing how it is bleeding out," he added.

Altun drew attention to the attempted eradication and genocide being perpetrated against the Palestinian people before the eyes of the world. "The 'Evidence' documentary we gather here for today unveils this genocide, often denied and ignored, with undeniable proof. I believe this documentary will reveal to the world, both today and tomorrow, how approximately 34,000 people, including 14,000 children, were murdered in front of the world's eyes.”

Altun highlighted the painstaking efforts behind the evidence in the documentary, citing the courageous and truth-seeking approach of journalists like AA's Ali Jadallah, who risked their lives.

He pointed to Israel's deliberate targeting of journalists uncovering the truth, saying that more than 140 journalists have been killed by Israel. He recalled Israel's tank attack on the TRT Arabi team, which resulted in cameraman Sami Sehade losing his leg and two other journalists being injured, praising them as "true heroes."

"We must emphasize clearly and unequivocally that Türkiye stands with the oppressed Palestinian people, regardless of the circumstances. Türkiye has always seen all international platforms as an opportunity when it comes to the Palestinian cause. Our president has loudly voiced Türkiye's leadership in the international arena for the Palestinian cause," Altun said. "Despite Israel's blatant violation of international law by targeting the Iranian Embassy in Damascus, those who remained silent quickly condemned Iran's response. This attempt to portray Israel as a victim cannot hide the undeniable truth: Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza.”

He further said that in this regard, both the "Evidence" book and the documentary are "attempts to invalidate these sinister normalization strategies." "With these works, we strive to properly convey the Palestinian cause, the genocide in Gaza, and Israel's oppression on the international stage. We aim to contribute concrete evidence to the ongoing genocide case at the International Criminal Court.”