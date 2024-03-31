Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdoğan stressed the importance of combating climate change and environmental degradation in a video message sent to the "March 30 International Zero Waste Day" event held at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Saturday.

Erdoğan congratulated the environmental volunteers on World Zero Waste Day, acknowledging their dedication to enhancing the livability of our planet. She emphasized the importance of utilizing resources efficiently and minimizing waste, expressing her hope for a prosperous world where sustainability prevails.

In the video message, Erdoğan highlighted the wisdom of ancient teachings that advocate living in harmony with nature and all living beings. "Throughout history, ancient teachings have emphasized the importance of living in harmony with nature and all living beings, drawing endless inspiration from the natural world. However, as we witness the erosion of this admirable relationship with nature and the decline of respect for our environment, we must consider the legacy we leave for future generations. The devastating impacts of air pollution are evident, claiming the lives of 7 million people annually. Moreover, the global wildlife population has plummeted by 70% since 1970, underscoring the urgent need for conservation efforts. Humanity's staggering production of 2 billion tons of waste each year further exacerbates environmental degradation, with the equivalent of 2,000 garbage trucks worth of plastic finding its way into our oceans daily. We must address these pressing environmental challenges and take meaningful action to safeguard our planet for future generations," she said.

"Having learned the consequences of climate change and environmental pollution through bitter experiences, we must tackle these challenges while taking concrete steps toward sustainability in the framework of our responsibility to future generations," she said. "Based on these thoughts, I am very pleased that the Zero Waste movement, the seeds of which we planted in 2017, has turned into a global movement with the Resolution adopted by the U.N. General Assembly."

In a previous video message to the "International Zero Waste Day" events at the U.N. Vienna Office and the UNESCO office in Paris initiated by Türkiye's Permanent Representation to the U.N., she said, "The Earth endures 2 billion tons of waste produced by humanity every year."

"Every day, we dump the equivalent of 2,000 garbage trucks of plastic into the oceans, rivers and lakes. Is our conscience at peace with the fact that a continent-sized island of plastic is floating in the ocean because of the people of this century? If humanity made real progress, wouldn't this progress turn the world into a more civilized and humane place?" she said.

The U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also emphasized the importance of ending the destructive cycle of waste in a video message, urging the international community to take action.

Expressing his gratitude to Türkiye and first lady Emine Erdoğan for their vision and leadership, he said: "Our planet is drowning under a torrent of trash," emphasizing that besides the known impacts, this situation leads to disease and death.