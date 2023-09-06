First lady Emine Erdoğan sent a video message to the Third Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, held under the theme of "Mental Health: Fragility and Resilience of the Future" being held in the capital city of Kyiv on Wednesday.

In her video message, Erdoğan emphasized the profound impact of phenomena beyond an individual's control, such as wars and natural disasters, on people's mental well-being. She highlighted the enduring scars left on the human spirit by these traumatic experiences.

Addressing the summit, the first lady drew attention to the often overlooked consequences of war on mental health and its broader societal implications. She stated: "While civilian casualties in 21st-century wars have reached alarming levels, this is merely the tip of the iceberg. The repercussions of war on mental health and its societal dimensions are frequently disregarded. Events like wars and natural disasters, which unfold beyond an individual's control and carry traumatic consequences, leave indelible marks on the human psyche."

Erdoğan underscored that the majority of the Ukrainian population directly faced the devastating consequences of the 2014 occupation of Crimea and the subsequent Russia-Ukraine War, which erupted last year in February. "More than 8 million Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes and seek refuge in different countries. Although over 5 million Ukrainians have returned, families were torn apart, resulting in profound tragedies," she stated.

Erdoğan pointed out that these experiences have created deep fault lines that will resonate through generations. She said: "In every conflict, we not only lose our humanity but also our shared heritage, cities, civilization, libraries, legends and folklore. The delicate balance of nature is irrevocably disrupted. Hence, it is our collective responsibility to halt the war in Ukraine, as well as in all conflict zones."

Emphasizing that "women and children" are often the most affected groups in conflicts worldwide, the first lady noted, "Even for adults, coping with feelings of alienation, helplessness and victimization is challenging, and these emotions leave indelible scars on the sensitive hearts of children."

"In an era marked by hostility and hatred, the path to rekindling love and compassion is becoming increasingly lengthy," Erdoğan remarked, highlighting Türkiye's consistent efforts to minimize destruction and expedite a just and equitable peace. She added: "Within this context, thanks to the initiatives of my friend Olena Zelenska, we have brought 1,196 children, including those with special needs, to Türkiye. Our institutions have mobilized to cater to the needs of these children entrusted to our care."

The first lady reiterated the importance of prioritizing family reunification and enriching the lives of these children through arts, sports and culture. She affirmed that the reconstruction of Ukraine across various domains would remain a top priority for Türkiye.

The inaugural summit, initiated by Olena Zelenska in 2021 under the theme "Soft Power in the New Reality," aimed to create an international platform for dialogue to address humanitarian issues and implement joint projects for the well-being of people. The second summit, titled "Ukraine and the World: The Future We Will (Re)Build Together," took place in Kyiv in 2022.