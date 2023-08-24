Given the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Ukrainian children who have been temporarily hosted in Antalya fervently pray for an end to the war that has disrupted their lives and shattered their dreams.

The children expressed their wishes for a swift resolution to the conflict and an opportunity to return home to a peaceful and safe Ukraine.

Fourteen-year-old Kira Bilenka, a student at a Ukrainian military high school, opened up about the challenges she and her peers are facing. "We live in difficult conditions. My mother and father are in the war, and I want to be a soldier," Kira shared. The children have been brought to Türkiye to boost their morale, engaging in a variety of activities that offer them a respite from the traumatic experiences they have endured.

As Ukraine observes its Independence Day on Aug. 24, Kira recalled the somber atmosphere that hung over the celebrations. "We are celebrating Ukraine's Independence Day sadly this year, as we did last year," she said. Despite the festivities, the overarching desire of these young Ukrainians is for the conflict to cease and for their homeland to regain the safety and tranquility they long for.

Vladislav Prokopenko, also 14, recounted the stark impact the war has had on the lives of all Ukrainians. "We can't think of tomorrow anymore, we live the day. The war taught us we can only live in the moment," Vladislav shared. He, too, dreams of a prosperous and peaceful Ukraine, hoping that he can one day reunite with his parents and rebuild the life that has been upended by the conflict.

Danylo Kalinichenko,12, reflected on the upheaval his life has undergone since the war's onset. "The war took my house, my school, my friends. The bombs destroyed my school and my house. We suffered great losses," Danylo lamented. His longing for his family and country echoed the sentiments shared by his peers.

Oleksandr Voronin, Ukraine's consul in Antalya, highlighted the psychological toll the conflict has taken on these young souls. "It is much more important for children to live in a calm and safe country. We hope that such an environment will be established in Ukraine as soon as possible.

The war has negatively affected children psychologically," Voronin emphasized. Grateful for the haven provided by Türkiye, he also expressed the collective Ukrainian hope for a victorious end to the war.