First lady Emine Erdoğan welcomed Indonesian Ambassador Lalu Muhammed Ikbal and his wife Sinta Agathia, along with Albania's Ambassador Kastriot Robo and his wife Teuta Robo to mark the conclusion of their respective terms of office next month.

During the meeting, Erdoğan appeared in a traditional dress gifted by the Indonesian consul general and his wife. With warm gratitude, she commended Ambassador Ikbal for his dedicated efforts in advancing relations between Türkiye and Indonesia, extending her best wishes for his future endeavors.

Erdoğan expressed appreciation for Ikbal's proactive engagement during times of crisis. She acknowledged his vital role in coordinating aid and search-and-rescue operations from Indonesia, particularly in the aftermath of the earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş. Erdoğan also lauded the participation of Ikbal's wife and daughter in volunteer activities, emphasizing the strength of solidarity between the two nations.

Ikbal reciprocated the sentiment, recognizing Türkiye's unwavering support for Indonesia following the 2018 earthquake in Indonesia. He regarded the assistance as a reflection of Türkiye's kindness, highlighting the nation's enduring commitment to global cooperation. He reflected on the distinguished visit by former Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, who was the first foreign statesman to visit their country.

Ikbal expressed his admiration for Emine Erdoğan's dedication to initiatives such as zero waste and children's welfare. He conveyed his aspiration to continue collaborative efforts between Türkiye and Indonesia upon his return to his homeland.

Albanian Ambassador

Continuing the series of diplomatic engagements, the first lady welcomed Albanian Ambassador Kastriot Robo and his wife Teuta Robo. Erdoğan conveyed her hopes for the further expansion of friendly relations between Türkiye and Albania across various domains.

Ambassador Robo expressed his long-standing interest in initiatives by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, tracing back to his tenure as prime minister. He fondly recalled the first lady's visit to Albania in 2008 as the spouse of the prime minister, reminiscing about the positive impression it left.

First lady Emine Erdoğan poses with Albanian Ambassador to Ankara Kastriot Robo (R) and his wife Teuta Robo at the Presidential Complex, Ankara, Türkiye, Aug. 24, 2023. (AA Photo)

Teuta Robo, the wife of Ambassador Robo, highlighted her admiration for Emine Erdoğan's advocacy for women and girls in Türkiye, as well as her commendable initiatives in zero waste practices and special projects benefiting Africa. Drawing inspiration from Erdoğan's impactful endeavors, Robo revealed how she and other foreign ambassadors' wives had taken Erdoğan as a role model, organizing events aligned with their areas of interest.

In a lighthearted note, Ambassador Robo mentioned his fondness for Emine Erdoğan's book "Turkish Cuisine," conveying his genuine appreciation for the insights it offered.