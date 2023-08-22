First lady Emine Erdoğan embarked on a visit to the Mamak Municipality's ecological village and lavender gardens in the capital city of Ankara on Tuesday.

Accompanied by Mamak Mayor Murat Köse, the first lady engaged in various activities, connecting with workers and exploring sustainable agricultural practices.

Upon arrival, she was greeted with freshly baked bread from a stone oven, a warm gesture extended by the village's residents. Her visit began with a tour of the "Food Drying Workshop," where the village's produce is preserved without chemical pesticides. Workers enthusiastically detailed their natural pest management techniques, highlighting their commitment to environment-friendly methods.

Erdoğan expressed her admiration for the women who demonstrated their dedication to sustainability by opting for glass jars and cloth bags instead of plastic. She praised their conscientious efforts and had conversations about their initiatives.

Delving further into ecological farming, Erdoğan gained insights into the practices adopted by the village. She underscored the significance of cultivating sustainable agricultural techniques that prioritize both nature and soil conservation.

The tour continued to the area dedicated to producing lavender-derived products, including oils, soaps and colognes. Erdoğan explored the machinery used in lavender oil extraction and was offered a sample of lavender cologne.

A visit to the Beekeeping Workshop followed, where the first lady examined traditional and modern beehives. She proceeded to the Seed Warehouse, where ancestral seeds are preserved. Here, she acquired knowledge about various seed varieties.

Transitioning to the lush lavender gardens, Erdoğan was greeted by local children who presented her with a bouquet of lavender. She spoke with the children and women tending to the gardens. Participating in the harvest alongside the women, Erdoğan demonstrated her support for their efforts.

Neşe Çayır, the head of Mamak Women's Initiative Production and Business Cooperative (MAKKOP), remarked that the eco garden in the ecological village produces signature items like Kutludik's wood oven bread and Mamak ravak yogurt. She highlighted the cultivation of diverse vegetables and fruits, revealing that their produce is processed, preserved and sold to generate employment opportunities and income for women.

Erdoğan's visit, aimed at fostering sustainability and showcasing the potential of eco-friendly practices, encapsulated the collaborative spirit of the ecological village. The village welcomes visitors throughout the week, with the market showcasing their products open on weekends, offering an inspiring model for harmonizing agriculture and environmental responsibility.