First lady Emine Erdoğan emphasized the significant global momentum behind the "Zero Waste Goodwill Declaration," an initiative supported by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. She highlighted the growing international participation in this movement, originating from the ancient teachings of Anatolia, as a vital aspect of preserving cultural richness.

Attending the 10th International Turkish Folk Culture Congress organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism at the Presidential National Library Tuesday, Erdoğan addressed over 230 national and international experts, researchers and scientists focused on Turkish folk culture. The congress aimed to explore Türkiye's cultural legacy and ensure its transmission to future generations.

In her address, the first lady stressed that the Turkish nation's strength resides in its profound cultural heritage. She underscored various projects to safeguard the legacy passed down from the past to forthcoming generations.

Erdoğan pointed out that studies indicate that a consumption-oriented lifestyle significantly contributes to the climate crisis. She highlighted Anatolia's historical practice of maintaining a nature-friendly existence, where patchwork from leftover fabrics was a common household practice, repairs were favored over disposal and unnecessary products were shared among neighbors. Emphasizing that necessities like shelter, nutrition and clothing were sourced locally, Erdoğan noted that this ancient approach was rooted in an understanding that revered nature as a friend, not a foe.

Highlighting the Zero Waste Project as an outcome of this understanding, Erdoğan emphasized its emergence in Türkiye and its elevation to a global scale with U.N. support. Last year, Türkiye presented the project to the U.N. General Assembly, resulting in unanimous acceptance of the zero waste resolution supported by 105 countries. Consequently, March 30 was declared International Zero Waste Day, and the U.N. Zero Waste Advisory Board was established.

In her speech, Erdoğan also addressed the plight of the people of Gaza amid Israeli attacks, reaffirming her commitment to defending truth and justice against the ongoing atrocities in Palestinian lands.

Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy delved into discussions surrounding the historical, contemporary and forthcoming facets of Turkish folk culture during the congress. Emphasizing the imperative of conserving certain cultural treasures akin to the revered whirling dervishes, Ersoy highlighted the paramount importance of protection and perpetuation in cultural matters. He underscored Türkiye's standing with 21 entries on the UNESCO World Heritage List and 30 elements on the Intangible Cultural Heritage List, underscoring the nation's commitment to preserving its cultural legacy.

Following the addresses, Minister Ersoy presented a painting featuring the tree of life motif to the first lady. Subsequently, Erdoğan and Minister Ersoy conferred plaques upon the Science and Evaluation Board members of the congress and commemorated the occasion with a group photo. Erdoğan toured an exhibition specially curated as part of the congress, focusing on sustainable livelihoods in Anatolia. The exhibition highlighted the theme of sustainability ingrained in Anatolia's ancient culture, spanning from historic eras to the present day, aligning with the principles of the zero waste project.