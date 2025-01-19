A rehabilitation center established by the Türkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) in the Azaz district of Syria’s Aleppo province has provided treatment to nearly 60,000 war-affected children since its opening in 2016.

The center offers rehabilitation services in psychology, psychophysics, physical therapy and audiology, according to Ibrahim Gümüş, the TDV’s Syria field coordinator.

Speaking with Anadolu Agency (AA), Gümüş highlighted the facility’s vital role as the only organization in the region providing free rehabilitation services.

“We have a team of four specialists and eight assistants. Over the past eight years, around 60,000 children have been treated here and currently, we serve about 30 children daily,” Gümüş said.

He emphasized the prevalence of hearing problems among children, primarily caused by the sound of warplanes. “Additionally, parents struggled to care for their children during the war, leading to psychological challenges. Our specialists work to address these issues,” he said.

Gümüş noted that many children traumatized by the war react fearfully even to minor sounds, such as motor noises.

“Our treatments are not just for children but also their parents,” he explained. “Since parents are also victims of the war, they often face difficulties communicating with their children. We guide them on how to support their children’s recovery.”

Looking ahead, Gümüş announced plans to expand services with a new rehabilitation center.

“With God’s will, we will open the new center on Feb. 6 and launch a prosthetics department. This expansion will double our daily treatment capacity from 30 to 60 individuals,” he said.