Turkish foundations are preparing for animal sacrifices for Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha. According to information compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA), the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) has set the price for sacrificial donations at TL 11,750 ($363) domestically and TL 4,300 ($132) for Palestine-Gaza. Kızılay aims to sacrifice a total of 128,000 animals in 21 countries, including Türkiye, reaching 3.8 million people in need.

The Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet), with the theme "Share Your Sacrifice with Your Brothers," aims to deliver donations to those in need this year.

The Humanitarian Aid Foundation (IHH) plans to sacrifice animals in 60 countries as part of its campaign, including Türkiye. The foundation has set the sacrificial donation fee at TL 6,700 ($206) domestically and abroad. Additionally, the IHH will provide holiday clothing aid to 75,000 children domestically and abroad.

This year, the IHH will focus more on its efforts in Gaza due to Israel's attacks. The foundation will transport the sacrificed animals in portions to the battered strip after Eid.

The Cansuyu Assistance and Solidarity Association will organize holiday aid activities with the message "Sacrifice; Getting Closer to Allah, Sharing with the Needed Ones." The association has set the sacrificial donation fee at TL 3,800 ($117) in Africa and TL 4,300 in Asia.

The Deniz Feneri Foundation aims to deliver sacrificial aid to those in need with the slogan "Feel Brotherhood in Sacrifice." The foundation has announced the price of one share of sacrifice as TL 12,000 ($370) domestically and TL 3,600 ($111) abroad.

The Yardımeli Foundation plans to organize a sacrifice campaign with the theme "Sacrifices for Brotherhood, Saplings for Humanity." The foundation has announced the price of one share of sacrifice as TL 3,500 ($108) for Africa, TL 5,000 ($154) for Asia, TL 9,500 ($293) for Türkiye-Balkans-Lebanon (Palestine refugee camps), TL 17,500 ($540) for Palestine, and TL 11,750 ($362) for Gaza.

The IDDEF aims to reach approximately 3.5 million people in need in 47 countries. It has set the price of small cattle sacrifice by proxy at TL 3,500 ($108) abroad and the share price of cattle by proxy at TL 3,000 ($92) abroad.

The Sadakataşı Foundation plans to sacrifice animals in 30 countries this year, especially Türkiye and Gaza, with its campaign "A Share for Goodness." The foundation has established three different price categories for sacrificial shares: TL 3,500 ($108) in the first category, which includes Africa and Central Asia; TL 6,500 ($200) in the second category, which includes Europe and Asia; and TL 10,000 ($308) in the third category, which includes Türkiye, Syria, Egypt and Palestine.

The Aziz Mahmud Hüdayi Foundation, which plans to organize sacrifice campaigns in 40 countries, has announced its overseas sacrificial donation fee at TL 4,750 ($146). The foundation has also announced the sacrificial donation fee at EUR 130 ($140) for philanthropists who wish to donate from outside Türkiye, TL 7,000 ($216) for Gaza, and EUR 205 ($221) for philanthropists who wish to donate from outside Türkiye.

The Mirasımız Foundation has set its sacrificial donation fee at EUR 550 ($594) for Jerusalem and TL 3,500 ($108) for Africa. The foundation will also make orphans and children in need happy with holiday allowances in Jerusalem. Philanthropists will be able to gift holiday clothes to children for TL1,250 ($38) and provide holiday allowances by donating TL 250 TL ($7.72).

Beşir Foundation has announced the sacrificial donation fee as TL 11,500 ($355) domestically and TL 4,500 ($139) abroad.

The Yeryüzü Doktorları Foundation will distribute sacrificial animals in 22 countries as part of its campaign "Sacrifice for Health." The foundation has set the sacrificial donation fee at TL 12,000 ($370.57) domestically and TL 4,000 ($123.52) abroad. This year, the foundation will distribute sacrificial animals in a total of 22 countries, including Afghanistan, Chad, Cameroon, Yemen and Palestine.

The İyilik Yardımlaşma ve Dayanışma Foundation's sacrificial donation fee for Africa is TL 2,450 ($75,66) for large cattle and TL 3,500 ($108) for small cattle.

The Hope Caravan Humanitarian Aid Foundation has announced its sacrificial donation fee at TL 12,000 ($370) domestically, TL 3,250 ($100) in Africa, TL 3,750 ($115) in Bangladesh, TL 4,500 ($139) in Yemen and Afghanistan, and TL 26,000 ($802) in Palestine.

The Kardeş Eli Foundation has announced its sacrificial donation fee as TL 2,990 ($92), while the Lösemili Çocuklar Foundation has announced its sacrificial donation fee as TL12,900 ($398).

The Yetim Foundation plans to reach 400,000 people in 24 countries, especially Türkiye, with its campaign "Sacrifice for Your Smile." The foundation's sacrificial donation fee is TL 3,900 ($120) abroad, TL 11,000 ($339) domestically and for Palestine. The foundation will deliver the sacrificial meat in cans to Gaza and frozen to Palestine camps in Lebanon over the next three months. The foundation has also set the price of a celebration for a child at TL 1,250 ($38).

The Tebessüm Foundation will organize sacrifice campaigns in 10 countries, with a sacrificial donation fee at TL 3,500 ($108) abroad and TL 11,000 ($339) domestically.

The Vuslat Foundation will organize sacrifice campaigns in approximately 20 countries across Africa, Asia, and Europe continents, with a sacrificial donation fee of TL 2,900 ($89) abroad.