Turkish Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Mehmet Özhaseki announced the preparation of a new climate law to combat global warming and climate change. Özhaseki stated that the law would include measures to reduce reckless irrigation and carbon emissions.

Speaking about the upcoming law, Özhaseki emphasized the need for measures to mitigate the impacts of rising temperatures.

"In the last century, the average global temperature increased by 1.1 degrees Celsius (1.98 degrees Fahrenheit), while in our country, it increased by 1.5 degrees Celsius," he said. "As Türkiye, we are committed to combating climate change. We have joined the Paris Climate Agreement, are taking preventive measures before a food crisis begins and are preparing climate legislation."

Although Türkiye 2021 became the last country among the Group of 20 (G-20) major economies to ratify the Paris Climate Accords, committing itself to meet the net zero emissions target by 2053, the country has since then engaged in several steps to address the issue. It renamed its relevant Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change" to show the emphasis on the climate. Türkiye also signed an agreement with the World Bank, France, Germany, the U.N., the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to support Ankara's policies.

The global rise in temperatures due to climate change has spawned a series of extreme heat waves, triggering weather alerts and claiming numerous lives. Türkiye has not been spared from the impacts of this shifting weather pattern, witnessing destructive floods in the northern regions and raging wildfires in the southern and southwestern areas.

Minister Özhaseki underscored the urgency of global warming and outlined the measures to be taken against it. "This change has directly affected our country, located in the Mediterranean Basin. The floods, droughts and sinkholes we experience result from this. As Türkiye, we are engaged in an intense battle against climate change. We have joined the Paris climate agreement. We are creating habitat areas with public parks and ecological corridors. Through the Zero Waste Movement, which has become a global brand under the leadership of first lady Emine Erdoğan, we prevent waste from harming the environment, protect nature and prevent waste. We monitor our coasts, seas and surroundings 24/7. We continue our efforts for Green Transformation," he stated.

Launched in 2017 by the Ministry of Environment, Urban Planning and Climate Change under the patronage of Erdoğan, the Zero Waste Project has led Türkiye against climate change. The initiative primarily aims to bring the country in line with sustainable development principles, prevent uncontrolled waste and leave "a cleaner country" for future generations. The zero waste initiative has already stemmed 3.9 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions and saved billions of dollars. Some 150,000 buildings across Türkiye have switched to a zero waste management system, which involves the separate disposal of garbage and recycling practices.

"Our most important step will be the Climate Law. We are updating the climate law with our scientists and experts. Once the preparations are completed, we will present them to the Parliament. Thus, we will take a powerful and decisive step against the climate crisis. Carbon emission regulation will also be included in the climate law. We will continue our efforts in line with the 2053 Net Zero Emission and Green Development goals set forth by our president," said Özhaseki.

The minister emphasized and warned about the impact of African heatwaves during the summer months, announcing that the rising temperatures would affect the entire country. According to an evaluation by the Ministry, temperatures will be 4 to 10 degrees Celsius above seasonal norms, especially in some regions where temperatures are expected to exceed 30 degrees Celsius.