Around 400 award-winning hairdressers are set to gather at an event that aims to draw attention to the importance of organ transplantation, which is set to take place in Türkiye's central province of Karaman on April 25, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported Monday.

Initiated by Emine Şanlıtürk, who lost her brother at the age of 39 back in 2002 because a suitable organ could not be found, the event in Karaman received significant attention from hairdressers from all over Türkiye, who are set to participate and showcase their skills in competitions including bun making, makeup, women and men's haircut styles.

The proceeds from the event will be used for patients awaiting organ transplants.

Speaking to AA, Şanlıtürk noted that they learned about her brother, Mehmet Aydal's illness when he was only 6 years old and that some parts of his lung were removed. Noting that her brother was full of life, always looking at it from the bright side, she said that her deceased brother, an art teacher, did his master's and doctorate at Selçuk University but could not stay there due to his illness.

Şanlıtürk, who explained that her brother often went for treatment in the capital Ankara kept the hope that a suitable donor would be found but that he eventually passed away before one was found.

Stating that her brother's death greatly affected her, Şanlıtürk said, "Organ transplantation and organ donation are vital. Unfortunately, we are not fully conscious of this. Many lives are lost because organs are not found. I learned this by experience."

Reiterating that the project will take place in her hometown, gathering hairdressers and experienced educators in the field, aims to draw attention and raise awareness toward organ donation, Şanlıtürk said that competitions and raffles would take place in the event.

"There have been donations of hairdressing equipment. These will be sold," she added, noting that all proceeds will be used for those waiting for organ donors, specifically those in bad health.

Noting that she passed through this process, and although they did not have financial hurdles, Şanlıtürk said that many people, unfortunately, don't have the money to cover their travel expenses. "We have launched such a project. Hopefully, this event will be held in all our provinces," she underlined.

Urging for others to join the human cause of donating organs and healing the sick, Şanlıtürk said, "Everyone should donate organs. I also donated my organs, but some procedures make organ donation difficult."

Explaining that after death, organs cannot be taken without the family's permission, Şanlıtürk opined that this complicates the process while emphasizing the religious approach to the matter, noting that even religious scholars note that "there is nothing in our religion that prohibits organ donation."