The Turkish health team, providing treatment and surgical services to patients voluntarily in Uganda in cooperation with the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the Friends of All Africa Association (TADD), continues its efforts.

The 18-member volunteer health team treated over 1,000 Ugandans in approximately one week at Jinja State Hospital, the country’s second-largest hospital located in Jinja, on the shores of Lake Victoria, as part of the health organization organized in collaboration with TIKA and TADD.

The volunteers, consisting of specialized doctors, nurses and anesthesia technicians, intervened for patients requiring surgery, helping many regain their health through the fourth organization held this year.

Ejau Lubega told an AA reporter that a mass weighing around 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) was removed from his brother’s neck by the volunteer Turkish health team.

Expressing happiness for his brother’s recovery, Lubega said: “My brother had to live with this mass for years, and it was growing larger day by day. The mass on his neck made living conditions difficult and looked bad.”

Lubega prayed for the Turkish doctors due to the successful surgery.

He emphasized that organizing this event and restoring the health of hundreds of people is significant for the local community and noted that more such efforts should be made.

The health team utilized 56 boxes of medicine, medical supplies and hygiene products they brought along for patients in need, and they also prepared food, including soup, for seriously ill patients.

So far, dozens of people have regained their health through surgeries in general surgery, urology, ENT, gynecology and plastic surgery, with a target of performing approximately 100 surgeries by Sept. 26.

Additionally, the volunteer health team working in Uganda also provided food assistance to those in need and dug a water well.