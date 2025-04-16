Turkish Historical Society (TTK) President Yüksel Özgen announced the launch of a new project titled “A History Book in Every Home” to mark the institution’s 94th anniversary, stating, “We will make a special effort to ensure that every household owns a book published by the Turkish Historical Society.”

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) on the occasion of the institution’s 94th year, Özgen shared updates on the TTK’s recent initiatives.

He noted that the TTK has operated under the guiding principles of Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s words, “The truest guide in life is science” and “Writing history is as important as making history,” since its establishment. Özgen emphasized that the TTK is almost as old as the republic itself and that this is a source of pride.

“Our institution carries out academic research to explore the contributions of the Turkish nation to both Turkish and world history and shares these with the public,” he said.

Özgen pointed out that the TTK has published nearly 2,000 books since its foundation, creating a significant academic legacy. “The academic output of the Turkish Historical Society in the fields of social sciences, especially history, archaeology and art history, is well recognized and closely followed by both domestic and international academic communities,” he said.

He added that the TTK has launched a project of 100 books dedicated to the centenary of the republic to bring this academic knowledge to a broader audience.

The project is organized under four main themes and includes books highlighting important statesmen in Turkish history, from Sultan Alparslan to Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and their historical impact.

Özgen stated that cities of historical importance such as Ankara, Istanbul, Izmir, Edirne, Erzurum, Samarkand and cities in the Balkans and Azerbaijan, as well as major turning points in Turkish history, will be featured in the books. These will be presented to the public as part of the “100 Works for the General Reader” series.

“The first 10 books of the series have already reached readers. We plan to complete the full set of 100 by the end of 2025. Our goal is to present our academic knowledge in a format that is easy for wider audiences to read and understand. The authors simplified the content, removing academic jargon and style. The feedback has been positive, especially in terms of sales, and we can see significant public interest through our social media,” he explained.

He added that the 100 books will soon be available as audiobooks through the TTK's e-publication platform.

Özgen underlined that the TTK continues its efforts to reach more readers by launching multiple initiatives. “For our 94th year, we’re launching the ‘A History Book in Every Home’ campaign. We will strive throughout the year to ensure at least one TTK book is found in every household,” he said.

The books are currently available through their online store, and the TTK is also establishing libraries in universities and participating in book fairs across all provinces. The books are sold at very affordable prices relative to market conditions.

To further increase accessibility, the TTK is introducing a Mobile Book Sales Truck that will begin visiting universities and cities across Türkiye starting in May.

He also mentioned that there are currently three bookshops in Ankara and one in Istanbul, but most readers access books via the online store.

Özgen emphasized the TTK's experience in publishing, with professional teams ensuring the books exceed market standards in both content and design.

“History shapes the memory of our nation. It informs not only our past but also our present and future. We want our history books to be widely read and serve as a source of awareness,” he stated.

He noted that the TTK Library Project for Universities continues successfully and that the 25th library has been opened. In June, they plan to open the 100th TTK library in Kazakhstan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

The TTK is also preparing a new 40-volume collection that reflects its scholarly work over the past 50 years. “We are preparing comprehensive works on Ottoman and Seljuk history, each in 20 volumes. These collections will be ready by 2026,” he said.

Lastly, Özgen emphasized that the TTK is not only engaged in academic work but is also committed to nurturing future historians through scholarships. He highlighted ongoing public conferences in Ankara and academic forums under the title “Historians' Gatherings” across provinces to improve history education.

“The Turkish Historical Society will continue to operate under the spiritual patronage of Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and with the constitutional oversight and support of our president, guided by science, as it has done until today,” he concluded.