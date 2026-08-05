Turkish Historical Society (TTK) President Yüksel Özgen announced that the institution has launched the mobile application for its Encyclopedic Dictionary of Turkish History, which is expected to include 10,000 entries.

The TTK, which has expanded its digital initiatives in recent years, made the Encyclopedic Dictionary of Turkish History available through its website in April as part of the institution's 95th anniversary celebrations.

The dictionary is the result of a two-year project overseen by a special academic commission established within the TTK's Scientific Board.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Özgen said the dictionary, previously accessible through the institution's website, can now also be used free of charge via a mobile application.

He said the dictionary provides encyclopedic coverage of historical terms, expressions and concepts.

"We have prepared an explanatory and comprehensive reference work that goes beyond a conventional dictionary," Özgen said. "It is an important resource that will benefit academics, students and anyone interested in history."

In addition to the origins of historical terms, the dictionary includes detailed explanations for each entry, he said, adding that the application is available as a free download through mobile app stores.

Regarding the scope of the project, Özgen said about 10,000 entries have been identified so far. “Of these, around 5,000 have been commissioned to our authors, 2,500 have been written and are currently undergoing peer review, while 1,000 entries are already available to users,” he said.

Özgen emphasized that the dictionary has been prepared according to academic standards and is designed to evolve over time.

"We aim to upload all 10,000 entries to the system within the next two years,” he said. “Since it is an internet-based dictionary, new entries can be added, and existing ones can be updated in light of new research and findings."

Özgen also encouraged readers to follow the Turkish Historical Society's website and digital platforms to access reliable historical information.