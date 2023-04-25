Amid the ongoing conflict in the country, which erupted between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum and its surroundings on April 15 and has caused many health facilities to stop operating, the Nyala Sudanese-Turkish Research Hospital in South Darfur's capital, Nyala, continues to heal the wounds of Sudanese people, which was established in 2014.

Yunus Ahmed Adem Yahya, deputy director of Sudan Nyala Health Services Vocational School of Health Sciences University, told Anadolu Agency (AA), "Health facilities are running out of supplies and staff cannot get to work. Health, relief and rescue workers have all become immobilized by the fighting and people are dying, but Turkish hospitals continue offering their services."

They stated that civilians injured or who had died in the middle of the clashes were taken to the Turkish hospital, which had made an emergency blood call to the people last week.

Yahya stated that the area around the hospital has calmed down in the last few days and the work in the region has started to settle down. Approximately 50 Turkish personnel work in the 150-bed hospital with an indoor area of ​​11,000 square meters.

With explosions, heavy gunfire and airstrikes that have killed hundreds in the capital and in other parts of the country, the armed clashes have killed at least 459 people and injured 4,072, said the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday.

A disagreement had been fomenting in recent months between the army and the paramilitaries over military security reform. The reform envisages full RSF participation in the military, one of the main issues in negotiations by international and regional parties for a transition to civilian, democratic rule in Sudan.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) warned that the country's health system could collapse.