A special celebration program was held at the Turkish House (Türkevi) in New York on Nov. 24 in honor of Teachers' Day, with the participation of both Turkish and foreign educators. The event, organized by the education attache of the New York Consulate General, brought together a wide range of participants, including diplomats, educators, students, and members of the Turkish and foreign communities.

The program commenced with a moment of silence followed by the National Anthem. This was followed by a heartfelt video tribute to Turkish teachers who have been martyred in the line of duty, the video depicted visuals honoring the sacrifices of these teachers, which deeply moved the audience.

Among the distinguished guests was New York Consul General Muhittin Ahmet Yazal, who took the stage to express his appreciation for the essential role teachers play in the development of the next generation. He emphasized the sacrifices made by teachers and stressed their indispensable role in shaping the future.

"You are members of a sacred profession that raises the future of our country and has nurtured generations before us," Yazal said, acknowledging the significant contribution teachers make to the upbringing of children. He also pointed out that teachers take on much of the responsibility in the educational development of children, sharing the burden with families.

Alongside Yazal, Education Attache Şamil Öçal also delivered a speech, stressing the importance of honoring teachers for their hard work and dedication. He highlighted the unity and solidarity that such celebrations foster, while also expressing gratitude for the efforts of Turkish educators in maintaining the cultural identity of Turkish children in the United States.

"Our schools and teachers are invaluable in preserving our language, culture and national values here in the U.S. These efforts must be supported in every way possible," said Öçal, acknowledging the significance of the teachers' work in strengthening the Turkish community's presence abroad.

The program also featured personal reflections and messages from teachers working in various educational institutions. Teachers from schools such as the Maarif School in New Jersey, which provides full-time education, and those offering weekend Turkish language and culture lessons at institutions like the Atatürk School, the Cumhuriyet School and the Long Island Turkish School, shared their experiences and expressed their gratitude for being part of such a meaningful profession.

In addition to the speeches and tributes, the program featured video presentations prepared by the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications and the Ministry of National Education to celebrate Teachers' Day. These videos served as an emotional reminder of the pivotal role teachers play in shaping society.

The cultural aspect of the event was also highlighted by a live music performance that featured traditional Turkish instruments, including the kabak kemane, oud, and dombra. The performance added to the festive atmosphere of the occasion, creating a bridge between the traditional and modern aspects of Turkish culture.

As a token of appreciation for the teachers, a raffle was organized to support expatriate educators. In this raffle, two lucky teachers won round-trip tickets to Türkiye, sponsored by Turkish Airlines, offering them a chance to visit their homeland.

The celebration concluded with the education attache presenting gifts to the participating teachers, recognizing their dedication and hard work in educating Turkish children abroad. The event not only served as a celebration of Teachers' Day but also as a reminder of the important role educators play in the preservation of language, culture and identity, particularly within the Turkish diaspora.