In a solemn ceremony held at the Turkish House (Türkevi) in New York, a flag adorned with photographs and names of the victims of the 2016 defeated coup in Türkiye was displayed, marking the seventh anniversary of the failed coup attempt. The commemoration event brought together officials and diplomats, emphasizing the need for international cooperation and solidarity to combat the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

Speaking at the ceremony, Turkish Ambassador to the United Nations Sedat Önal, called upon the international community to unite with Türkiye in its fight against FETÖ. He emphasized that the threat posed by this organization was not confined to Türkiye alone but extended to every country in which it operates. "This is a clear-cut warning," Önal proclaimed from the Turkish House, situated just across the street from the U.N. headquarters.

The Turkish consul general in New York, Reyhan Özgür, delivered a poignant speech acknowledging the significance of the day. "We remember this day as the day when our nation faced an unprecedented challenge – a cowardly attempt by a small faction within our military to seize control of our government," Özgür stated. "But we also remember this day that united us as a nation in the face of adversity and demonstrated the unwavering determination of the Turkish people to safeguard our democratic values."

Every year on July 15, Türkiye observes Democracy and National Unity Day, commemorating the resilience of its citizens in the face of the attempted coup. The 2016 coup, orchestrated by FETÖ and its US-based leader, Fetullah Gülen, resulted in the loss of 252 lives and left 2,734 individuals wounded. Türkiye's government has consistently accused FETÖ of perpetuating a long-running campaign to overthrow the state by infiltrating key institutions such as the military, police, and judiciary.

Fetullah Gülen, who has resided in self-exile near Saylorsburg in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania since 1999, has been a figure of contention between the United States and Türkiye. Ankara has repeatedly called for Gülen's extradition to face justice for his alleged involvement in the failed coup and his role in sustaining FETÖ's activities.