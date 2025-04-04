Turkish imam Emre Şahin, raised in Germany, has helped 90 people embrace Islam in the 3.5 years since he moved to Berlin.

Emre Şahin, 33, was born in Berlin and went to Istanbul at the age of 20 to study theology for five years before continuing his education for a year in Jordan. After completing his education, he returned to Berlin and started working as an imam at the Medina Mosque, part of the Islamic Society National Vision (IGMG) organization, located in the northern part of the city.

For the past 3.5 years, Şahin has been serving at the Mevlana Mosque, one of the city's symbolic mosques, in the Kreuzberg district. Fluent in Turkish, German and Arabic, Imam Şahin delivers Friday sermons in three languages and teaches youth in German at the mosque.

Şahin shared that he always wanted to become an imam since childhood and would imitate imams by placing a prayer mat in front of him at home. He explained that although his father wanted him to become an engineer, he felt a calling to do something meaningful for the community, saying: "I grew up within the National Vision movement, and I always wanted to do something for the ummah. Since my father, older brother and younger brother were engineers, he wanted me to be an engineer, too. However, I thought if I could help save myself and someone else, that might be my greatest achievement, so I chose to become an imam."

Şahin noted that the youth who attend the mosque speak German better than Turkish, so he provides them with lessons in German on Islamic jurisprudence (fiqh), creed (aqeedah) and the Quran. He stated that 130 young people are attending these classes.

He also mentioned that non-Muslims who are interested in Islam and Muslims come to the mosque, and he personally takes them on tours, answering their questions.

Since starting at Mevlana Mosque, Şahin has helped many people convert to Islam and keeps a record of those who have done so. "In the past 3.5 years, 90 people have embraced Islam, thank God. Especially this Ramadan, eight of our brothers became Muslim," he said.

Imam Şahin explained that most people who come to the mosque to convert to Islam are already well-prepared, saying, "About 80% of those who come here are already prepared, meaning some have been researching Islam for six months, others for two years, and then they come and say, 'I'm ready now.'" He mentioned that some individuals seek answers to misconceptions from the media and decide to embrace Islam after receiving clarification.

He described himself as a guide for those wanting to convert, saying, "I approach them like a teacher does a student, offering guidance." Imam Şahin encourages converts to learn from authentic sources of Islam and practice worship, assuring them that "through practicing worship, they will find peace in their hearts, and God will forgive all their previous mistakes." He also emphasized the need for ongoing support, saying, "Because Satan tries harder with them, and if we don't take care of them, they might return to their old ways."

Şahin mentioned that while most of the converts are Germans, tourists in Berlin sometimes also decide to become Muslim. He explained that he posts photos of new Muslims on social media with their consent, saying, "I tell them, 'I have two intentions for sharing this post: First, our Muslim brothers and sisters will be happy about a new Muslim brother. Second, they will pray for you. When someone becomes Muslim, they will pray, 'May Allah protect them.'"

He shared the story of a 53-year-old woman who became Muslim after fasting for a day. She said, "I started fasting for one day, and it lasted the entire month. At the end of Ramadan, I felt like something was missing. I thought to myself, 'Why not become Muslim?'" Şahin noted that the woman's submission was different, saying, "We were born Muslim, but they chose this path after a long journey. We see that their submission after embracing Islam is different, and the joy they derive from it is also unique."

Finally, he recalled another new Muslim in tears at the mosque, explaining: "Years later, I have the privilege of thanking my Creator. I’m standing before my Lord, thanking Him in the way He desires. This feeling is something I have never experienced before."