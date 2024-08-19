Social media influencer and businesswoman Dilan Polat is set to be released from Marmara Correctional Facility after a court decision ruled she would stand trial without detention in connection with a high-profile money laundering case.

Polat, who has been held in custody as part of a broader investigation into allegations of financial crimes, is expected to be released on Monday.

The case against Dilan Polat and her husband, Engin Polat, gained widespread attention following a major operation conducted on Nov. 1, 2023. The operation, which spanned six provinces, resulted in the detention of 17 individuals, including the Polats.

The couple, along with 13 other suspects, faces serious charges related to establishing and managing a criminal organization, laundering property obtained through criminal activities and violating the Tax Procedure Law.

The investigation, led by the Anadolu Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, has uncovered substantial evidence implicating the suspects in these crimes. As part of the ongoing probe, a court recently approved the appointment of trustees to oversee 27 companies linked to the Polats.

These companies, which operate in sectors such as cosmetics, jewelry and construction, are believed to have been used to launder illicit funds.

Among the assets seized in the investigation are various means of transportation, bank accounts, financial instruments and crypto asset accounts associated with the companies. A travel ban has also been imposed on the suspects, further tightening the legal noose around the group.

The investigation into Dilan and Engin Polat has been extensive, involving numerous suspects, including close family members such as Engin Polat’s father, Sezgin Polat, and Dilan Polat’s siblings, Can Doğu and Sinem Sıla Doğu.

The case is one of the most significant financial crime investigations in recent years, with authorities determined to hold those responsible accountable.