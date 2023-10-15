The Terrorism and Organized Crimes Investigation Bureau of the Istanbul Anatolian Chief Public Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation against Turkish social media influencers Dilan Polat and her husband Engin Polat Sunday.

The couple is facing allegations related to four separate crimes, including establishing and managing a criminal organization, being a member of a criminal organization, laundering property values resulting from crime and opposition to the Tax Procedure Law.

Other than Dilan and Engin Polat, the investigation involves 13 suspects, including Engin Polat's father Sezgin Polat, her brother Alper Kürşat Polat, her grandmother Zehra Yılmaz, her uncle's wife Nilgül Yılmaz, Dilan Polat's siblings Can Doğu and Sinem Sıla Doğu.

Concrete evidence has been identified indicating that the suspects have committed these crimes and acquired assets as a result.

The seized assets in the investigation include various means of transportation associated with 21 companies, such as cosmetics, jewelry and construction, of which the suspects are managers. This includes bank accounts, financial instruments, rights and receivables, valuable documents, partnership shares in related companies, safe deposit boxes, crypto asset accounts and all other asset values. Additionally, a travel ban has been imposed on the suspects.

The investigation also raises concerns about the possible forgery of documents aimed at reducing the corporate income tax base from internet sales and the involvement of Dilan Polat's company, "Rise and Shine Kozmetik," in the issuance of fake documents. The purchase of goods valued at a total of TL 225,743,000 from three supplier companies that issued fake documents has been questioned.