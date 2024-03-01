The Yunus Emre Institute (YEE), a public foundation that was founded in 2007 to promote Türkiye, the Turkish language, its history and culture and art across the world, is not only promoting Turkish culture and traditions but also fostering a love for the Turkish language in different geographies with nearly 90 cultural centers in 70 countries.

Through online courses organized from its center in Türkiye's capital, Ankara, the institute is teaching Turkish even in countries where it does not have a physical presence.

According to U.N. data, the YEE, which offers Turkish education in 200 out of 208 recognized countries worldwide, receives the most interest from Egypt, Iran and Bosnia-Herzegovina. Due to the intense interest in Turkish in these three countries, many classes fill up early.

More than 10,000 students who have a passion for the Turkish language continue to receive face-to-face education at various locations around the world under the guidance of over 300 instructors.

In addition to Turkish courses spread worldwide, speaking, writing, translation courses and Turkish workshops for children are also highly popular. The number of applications for the "Taste of Turkish," a speaking course opened recently in Ankara for those who will learn Turkish for the first time, quickly reached 15,000.

Furthermore, as part of the YEE's education programs in the capital, ambassadors and diplomats serving 20 embassies also learn Turkish.

In addition to face-to-face and online courses, the "My Choice is Turkish" project, the Turkish Teaching Portal, teaching Turkish through videos, support to Turkish Studies departments at universities abroad and collaborations with local institutions have also made significant contributions to reaching millions of people with the Turkish language.