Interest in the Turkish language is steadily increasing in Armenia, as it has begun to be offered as an elective course in high schools.

According to the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia, approximately 400 schools in the country have applied to include the languages of neighboring countries as elective courses in their curricula. The vast majority of these schools have chosen Turkish as their preferred language course.

However, due to the limited number of Turkish teachers, not all applications can be implemented immediately.

If the teaching capacity is increased, Turkish education could be introduced in more schools in the short term.

Currently, Turkish has been offered as an elective course for several years in about 10 schools. Officials anticipate that with growing interest and the resolution of the teacher shortage, this number will gradually increase in the coming years.

Janna Andreasyan, Armenia’s minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports, previously stated that some schools teach regional languages such as Turkish, Persian, Azerbaijani and Georgian, emphasizing that “the greatest interest is directed toward the Turkish language.”

Andreasyan also highlighted the shortage of Turkish teachers and noted that under current conditions, they are unable to fully meet the demands of the schools.