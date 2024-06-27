The village of Gayza, located in Karabük province, northwestern Türkiye, now hosts a flourishing garden that combines the cultivation of fragrant saffron and lavender. This success is part of the Lavender Scented Saffron Garden project, a collaborative effort between the Provincial Directorate of Agriculture and Forestry and the Safranbolu Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The initiative aims to increase saffron production and contribute to agrotourism in the region, enhancing both the agricultural output and the tourist appeal of Gayza.

The harmony created by the purple flowers of lavender planted on 35 hectares of the garden is attracting visitors who wish to capture picturesque scenes.

Meanwhile, the saffron plants in the garden, which provide visitors with the opportunity to stroll among pleasant scents, will bloom in October.

In Türkiye’s northwestern province of Sakarya, visitors to the Melen Botanical Valley enjoy strolls among lavender fields and taking photographs among the purple flowers.

In Karasu, a lavender garden has been established in a valley where medicinal and aromatic plants are cultivated, hosted by the Sakarya Metropolitan Municipality.

Enthusiastic photographers from both inside and outside the city are welcome to capture photos of the garden covered in purple flowers.

Visitors wandering through the flower-covered garden enjoy taking plenty of photos and having a delightful day.