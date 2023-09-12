The Turkish Maarif Foundation has been establishing and managing Turkish schools in various East European countries. With an unwavering commitment to fostering educational and cultural bonds in the region, Oğuz Hamza Yılmaz, director of the Turkish Maarif Foundation in Pristina, Kosovo, recently shed light on the profound historical, cultural and religious ties between Kosovo and Türkiye since 2017.

Yılmaz, in an exclusive with Daily Sabah, offered insights into the educational diplomacy between the two nations. He emphasized the exceptional significance of the foundation's activities in this European region, which shares deep historical roots and significant cultural and religious ties with Türkiye.

"Before my assignment here, I served in the administration of the Turkish Maarif Foundation in the Tanzanian capital and Zanzibar. Our initiatives there left a significant mark on the advancement of education and culture. Drawing from my extensive four-year experience, I have been working to enhance the foundation's efforts in Pristina, Kosovo, deepening its impact and widening its reach," said Yılmaz.

He revealed that the foundation inaugurated its first branch in Kosovo in 2017, commencing its operations by establishing two schools in Kosovo's major cities, Pristina and Prizren. These schools initially enrolled 68 students but have since grown to accommodate 700 students. Remarkably, this year, a team of students from these schools clinched victory in an educational competition at the national level, subsequently representing Kosovo in international competitions held in France and Italy. These competitions encompassed various fields, including mathematics, programming, robotics, and the English language, where the students secured eight medals, with one student securing second place at the global level.

Yılmaz underscored that despite the relatively short time since the foundation's establishment in Kosovo, they have been collaborating closely with Turkish institutions operating in the region, such as the Yunus Emre Institute, the Turkish aid agency (TIKA), and the Turkish Embassy. Together, their joint efforts have significantly contributed to fortifying the educational resurgence and opening new horizons through the integration of local and international educational curricula, selectively incorporating suitable elements.

Furthermore, the curriculum developed specifically by the Turkish Maarif Foundation, known as "IM," effectively combines these criteria and evolves with them. This curriculum plays a pivotal role in introducing Turkish culture and strengthening the historical and modern ties between Türkiye and Kosovo.

The exterior of Turkish Maarif Foundation, Pristina, Kosovo, Aug. 15, 2023. (Photo by Esma Kamil)

Regarding the Knowledge Foundation's efforts and its affiliated schools in establishing a bridge of communication and trust with students' families, Yılmaz stressed their dedication to fostering genuine interactions with families, not limited to advertisements but extending to meetings and lectures. Their goal is to ensure the success of the educational and learning process while actively seeking constructive feedback to enhance the institution's professional performance and academic achievements for the students.

Speaking of the challenges they face in Kosovo, Yılmaz highlighted the imperative of providing advanced education that meets international standards and adapts to rapidly changing educational landscapes. Given the region's strategic location in the heart of Europe, this demands continuous efforts and meticulous evaluation.

Looking to the future, Yılmaz affirmed that their primary objective is to offer top-quality education to the upcoming generations in Kosovo, equipping them to better serve their country and strengthening ties between the country and Türkiye. He emphasized that Knowledge Foundation schools operate as nonprofit institutions, aiming to provide high-quality education at reasonable costs that cover expenses and support ongoing development.