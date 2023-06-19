A 74-year-old man in the Karapınar district in the central province of Konya has created an oasis-like garden in one of the country's driest places.

The garden of Osman Büyüksırıtoğlu, who started forestation and landscaping 33 years ago in Karapınar, has attracted the attention of citizens with its turquoise water and variety of plants.

Büyüksırıtoğlu, who has introduced around 2,000 trees, an artificial pond and 40 different animal species to his garden, contributed to the fight against erosion by foresting a 10-kilometer (over 6-mile) area.

The luscious garden hosts many animals, especially birds, an artificial pond, a pool, a mini waterfall and colorful flowers.

Büyüksırıtoğlu stated that the area surrounded by arid lands in the district where he moved in 1990 has now become lush and green. He also pointed out that there is nothing that human beings cannot do if they put their mind to it. He had initially come to the area to provide materials for the airport construction but started to operate a sand quarry, which is now next to the garden.

“We started planting hundreds of trees as we wanted to set an example and give something back to nature. I have received a lot of praise from the society for the forestation. I am grateful to them, they love me. I feel like my hometown is now Karapınar. Trees are important in erosion-prone places. They all require maintenance. It is not a job that only I can do, so my neighbors and some volunteers are also involved in the garden,” Büyüksırıtoğlu said.