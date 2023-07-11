In a remarkable display of dedication, a citizen from a village in the Tokat district has taken it upon himself to spread the joy of reading among children in the region.

Metin Uğur, 41, a resident of the Karacaören village in the Zile district, visits neighboring villages every 15 days, transporting books on his donkey and distributing them to eager young readers. Uğur's selfless efforts reflect his belief that a literate generation is essential for the progress of his beloved country.

Hailing from a village 40 kilometers (24.86 miles) from Ankara, Uğur transformed an abandoned teacher's dormitory into a thriving library seven years ago. In his quest to nurture a reading habit and bring books to children, he began his unique journey from village to village atop his faithful donkey a year ago.

Metin Uğur with his bag of books and his donkey in Karacaören, Tokat, Türkiye, July 11, 2023. (DHA Photo)

Uğur, known for his distinctive arrival signaled by a whistle blown from atop his donkey, shared: "Through this approach, I aim to encourage reading among children in surrounding villages. Since the district library is situated far away, I meet the book needs of these children from the library we established in the village. When the children first witnessed this unconventional sight, they were taken aback. However, they have grown accustomed to it, and now they eagerly read numerous books."

Expressing his satisfaction with the positive response he has received, Uğur revealed, "As soon as I enter a village and blow the whistle, the children, who recognize the sound, come running toward me."

Metin Uğur poses with books on his donkey and children in Karacaören, Tokat, Türkiye, July 11, 2023. (DHA Photo)

In addition to distributing new books, Uğur collects previously-read books, ensuring a continuous circulation of reading materials. He emphasized the importance of instilling a love for reading in the younger generation, stating: "My country needs generations of readers. Today's educated children will become the educated individuals of tomorrow. Recognizing the significance of reading, I am committed to nurturing generations who embrace books."

Metin Uğur's selfless dedication and determination to promote reading among rural children serve as an inspiration to all. His efforts not only provide access to literature but also ignite a passion for learning, paving the way for a brighter future for the children of Tokat.