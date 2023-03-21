Zarif Inceler, 67, living in Türkiye's Adana, transferred all of his property to his wife on their 42nd wedding anniversary. The loving husband also bought the broom that his wife wanted and gave it to her with the deed as a gift.

Inceler, married for 42 years and the father of one child, living in the Yüksekören neighborhood of Kozan district, chose a different method to thank his wife for a happy and peaceful life with him for years and that he overcame all his problems with her support.

They had been saving for years to buy 16 decares of field, a garden and a house after retirement. Inceler transferred all of it to his wife, who wanted a broom for her wedding anniversary. Fatma Inceler, surprised by the gift, stated, "He has never refused my request, that even today, with such a pleasant surprise, he didn't forget to buy me the broom I saw in the market last week."

"Her love and respect made me give her all I possessed – good bittersweet days passed. May God be pleased with us," said Inceler. "Young people should make good plans, make the right choices and should not resort to separations, divorce and fights," he advised.

Sharing the secrets of their healthy relationship, Inceler said: "We've been supportive of each other in hard times in the last 42-year marriage," he said. "My wife consoles me when I am depressed. Similarly, I cheer her up in our tough times. I have a son, a daughter-in-law and a granddaughter. When there is respect and love, there exists peace of mind. I have never lied for my gains, and I apologize if I am wrong instead of arguing."